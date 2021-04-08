Lavrov says US policy towards Russia is 'dumb,' ineffective

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat on Thursday described U.S. policy toward Moscow as “dumb” and warned that his country will retaliate if Washington imposes new sanctions.

Asked about the prospect of new sanctions from Washington, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that all attempts to pressure Russia are bound to fail.

He described U.S. policy on Russia as “deadlocked and even dumb,” emphasizing that past rounds of U.S. sanctions have failed to achieve their goals.

“Such actions have taught us one thing: We need to rely on ourselves because the U.S. and its allies aren't reliable partners,” Lavrov said on a visit to Kazakhstan, adding that “naturally, we will respond to any unfriendly steps.”

Last month, Russia recalled its ambassador from Washington after U.S. President Joe Biden was asked in an interview if thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer” and replied, “I do.”