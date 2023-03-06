Today is Monday, March 6, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Monday, March 6
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. The band wrote on Facebook, “It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today.” Rossington cheated death more than once, Rolling Stone reported. He survived a car accident in 1976. A year later, he survived a plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines. In later years he underwent numerous heart surgeries. No cause of death was given.
President Joe Biden is using the searing memories of 1965's “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama, to recommit to securing voting rights. The president was among those commemorating Sunday's anniversary of the brutal attack by authorities on peaceful civil rights demonstrators as they marched along the city's Edmund Pettus Bridge. In his remarks, Biden said, “On this bridge, blood was given to help redeem the soul of America.” As president Biden has been unable to push enhanced voting protections through Congress, and a conservative Supreme Court has undermined a landmark voting law.
Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a fierce critic of Donald Trump, says he won't run for the White House in 2024, after long positioning himself as a possible alternative to the ex-president. Hogan writes in The New York Times that he's long said he cares “more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party.” The move is a recognition that while many in the GOP are considering ways to move on from the Trump era, there's little appetite among primary voters for such a vocal critic of Trump. For now, that leaves Trump as the leading figure in the early field of Republican candidates.
A $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News for its coverage of false claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election isn’t the only thing putting pressure on the standard for U.S. libel law. Two politicians popular with Fox’s audience, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have advocated for the Supreme Court to revisit the libel standard that has protected media organizations for more than half a century. Current libel law requires plaintiffs to prove that a news organization acted with reckless disregard for the truth. Fox is using that standard to defend its actions that promoted false claims of voter fraud.
The former chairman of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Paul Manafort, has agreed to pay $3.15 million to settle a civil case filed by the Justice Department over undeclared foreign bank accounts. Prosecutors allege that Manafort failed to disclose more than 20 offshore bank accounts he ordered opened. The settlement was detailed in court documents filed in February in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. In 2018 Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for financial crimes, including several related to his political consulting work in Ukraine. Trump pardoned his former campaign chairman in the final weeks of his presidency.
Authorities in Ohio say there is no indication of any risk to public health from the derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train between Dayton and Columbus, the second derailment of a company train in the state in a month. Norfolk Southern said 28 of the 212 cars on the southbound train, including two empty tanker cars, derailed shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday in Springfield Township near a business park and the county fairgrounds. Residents living within 1,000 feet were asked to shelter in place as a precaution, but officials early Sunday said there was “no indication of any injuries or risk to public health at this time.”
King Charles III’s office has been in touch with Prince Harry about the new monarch’s coronation. The move raises the possibility of the king's younger son attending the ceremony despite tensions within the royal family. If Harry and his wife, Meghan, were to attend the May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, it would be the first meeting between the prince and his father since Harry deepened the rift within the House of Windsor by revealing family secrets in his bestselling book, “Spare.’’ A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed Sunday that Harry had received “email correspondence’’ from the king’s office about the coronation. Buckingham Palace didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Creed III” punched above its weight at the domestic box office in its first weekend in theaters. The MGM release knocked “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” out of first place and far surpassed both industry expectations and the opening weekends of the first two movies in the franchise. Playing in 4,007 locations in North America, “Creed III” earned an estimated $58.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Ant-Man” landed in a distant second, while “Cocaine Bear” took third place in its second weekend in theaters, followed by “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village” in fourth and “Jesus Revolution” in fifth.
GREEENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 24 points and Aliyah Boston added 18 as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away in the final two quarters to beat Tennessee 74-58 for the SEC championship on Sunday.
William Byron took the lead on the second-to-last lap of overtime to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas and put an exclamation mark on a dominant day for Hendrick Motorsports. The top three drivers were from Hendrick, with Byron beating teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman. Bowman won last year’s March race at Las Vegas. This is Byron’s fifth career victory in his six seasons. He led 176 laps and won both stages.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1964, heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay officially changed his name to Muhammad Ali.
In 2015, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is suspended for nine games, with the school punished for ignoring the “most fundamental core values of th…
***