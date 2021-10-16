Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally extradited to US

President Nicolás Maduro has blasted the U.S. for “kidnapping” Colombian businessman Alex Saab, and hours later Venezuelan security forces picked up six American oil executives who have been under home arrest in another politically charged case.

It’s unclear if the men — all of whom were convicted and sentenced last year to lengthy prison terms in a corruption case that the U.S. says was marred by irregularities — were being returned to jail. A lawyer for the men said he doesn’t know where they were being taken.

The so-called Citgo 6, for the Houston subsidiary of Venezuela’s state owned oil company, were lured to Caracas in 2017 for a meeting when masked police busted into a conference room and took them into custody on embezzlement charges tied to a never-executed deal to refinance billions in Citgo bonds.

The apparent retaliatory move came after Saab was put on a chartered U.S. Justice Department flight from Cape Verde, a West African archipelago, where he was arrested 16 months ago while making a stop on the way to Iran for what Maduro's government later described as a diplomatic humanitarian mission.