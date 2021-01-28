Major indexes regain lost ground; GameStop, AMC swing wildly

“You listen to your models and suddenly everybody is de-risking together and everything cascades.” he said. “Then you sleep on it and things don't look so bad.”

Gamestop was was down 29% after more than doubling in price the day before. The stock, trading at $264 a share, overnight was worth as much as $500 a share. Meanwhile AMC Networks was down 48.5%, after rising nearly 600% this month alone.

Investors are also focusing on company earnings. More than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to tell investors this week how they fared during the last three months of 2020.

Apple fell 0.8% after the iPhone maker posted a record quarterly profit, helped by big sales of iPhones and Apple Watches during the holiday season. Investors focused on the fact that Apple was conservative in its full-year outlook for 2021, which the company cited economic uncertainty and the pandemic as part of the reason for the forecast.