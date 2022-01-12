Man arrested after entering cockpit, damaging US-bound plane, American Airlines says

A man entered the cockpit of an American Airlines plane in Honduras and caused damage while the aircraft was at the gate, the airline said in a statement.

After doing damage, the passenger attempted to jump out of a window, American Airlines spokesperson Sarah Jantz told CNN.

The incident occurred as the flight was boarding for Miami, the airline statement said.

"Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement," the statement said.

A replacement aircraft was making its way to Honduras and the flight was rescheduled for a later time, the airline said.

"We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation," it added.

The reason for the attack wasn't given, although airlines have been dealing with a surge in incidents involving unruly passengers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, especially as personnel are now tasked with enforcing mask rules and other Covid-related protocols.