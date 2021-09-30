Man pleads guilty to firing 13 times during Floyd protest

MINNNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Texas man who says he is affiliated the anti-government “boogaloo” movement pleaded guilty Thursday to opening fire on a Minneapolis police station last year during civil unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Ivan Harrison Hunter, a self-proclaimed member of the “boogaloo bois,” is accused of firing 13 rounds from a semi-automatic assault-style rifle on the Third Precinct police station while protesters were inside the building.

Hunter, of Boerne, Texas, pleaded guilty to a federal riot charge. A judge ordered a presentence investigation.

Floyd, who was Black, died on Memorial Day 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. The incident sparked protests around the world. Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges and sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.