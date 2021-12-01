Markets turn cautious, reversing an early gain to end lower

A measure of fear on Wall Street jumped 14.5%. The VIX, which shows how worried investors are about upcoming drops for the S&P 500, is still well above where it was before omicron walloped markets worldwide after Thanksgiving.

“The biggest driver of the near-term volatility has been omicron," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "It clouds near-term visibility, and it’s just simply too early to tell the extent to which it will evade existing vaccines and how severe it will be relative to other mutations. It’s the big unknown.”

The possibility of less help for markets from the Fed continues to hang over Wall Street. Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday the central bank will consider an earlier halt to its monthly purchases of bonds, which are meant to goose the economy by keeping rates low for mortgages and other long-term loans.

That would open the door for the Fed to raise short-term interest rates, diluting one of the main reasons for the S&P 500's more than doubling since late March 2020. Low rates encourage investors to pay higher prices for stocks and have helped deflect criticism that the market had become too expensive. So a faster ramp up in short-term rates threatens stocks, but analysts say it could also be an encouraging signal about the Fed's confidence in the economy's strength.