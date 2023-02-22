Today is Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 22
Thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are being made available to Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson. It's a stunning level of access granted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and it's raising new questions about the Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. A hard-right political commentator, Carlson says his team is spending the week at the Capitol poring through the video and preparing to reveal their findings. But granting such high-profile access to sensitive security details to such a deeply partisan figure is a highly unusual move that is raising alarms on Capitol Hill.
President Joe Biden says Russian President Vladimir Putin made a “big mistake” by suspending his country’s participation in the the last remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control treaty. In his first comments since Putin’s announcement Tuesday, Biden, who is in Poland to meet with NATO’s eastern flank allies, condemned the Russian decision to pull back from the treaty, known as New START. Biden spoke Wednesday in Warsaw as he was wrapping up his whirlwind, four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine.
The Supreme Court seems skeptical of a lawsuit trying to hold social media companies responsible for a terrorist attack at a Turkish nightclub that killed 39 people. During arguments at the high court several justices underscored that there was no evidence linking Twitter, Facebook and Google directly to the 2017 attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul. The family of a man killed in the attack says the companies aided and abetted the attack because they assisted in the growth of the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the attack . A lower court let the lawsuit go forward.
Dancers, drummers and Namibia’s president and first lady welcomed Jill Biden to their country on Wednesday. Biden is opening a five-day, two-country visit to Africa. It's aimed at highlighting the challenges facing women and young people and the food insecurity plaguing the Horn of Africa. The U.S. first lady was greeted by dancers representing Namibia’s different ethnic groups. Her visit is part of a commitment by President Joe Biden to deepen U.S. engagement with the countries of Africa. Kenya will be the second stop on Biden's first tour of Africa as first lady. President Biden plans to visit Africa later this year.
The Seattle City Council has added caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first U.S. city and the first in the world to pass such a law outside South Asia to specifically ban caste discrimination. Calls to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a division of people based on birth or descent, have grown louder among South Asian diaspora communities in the United States. The movement is getting pushback from some Hindu Americans who argue that such legislation maligns a specific community. Proponents of the ordinance approved Tuesday say caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those facing caste discrimination in the U.S. will have no protections.
Democrat Jennifer McClellan has defeated her Republican opponent to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she will be the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. McClellan is an attorney and veteran state legislator. She prevailed over pastor and Navy veteran Leon Benjamin in the race for the blue-leaning 4th District, which has its population center in the capital city and stretches south to the North Carolina border. The seat was open after the death of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin in November. McEachin died weeks after being elected to a fourth term after a long fight with the secondary efforts of colorectal cancer.
Alex Murdaugh’s defense called his surviving son to the witness stand Tuesday to poke holes in evidence that prosecutors have presented in the double murder trial of the disgraced South Carolina attorney. Buster Murdaugh answered questions in a matter-of-fact tone. He explained points that prosecutors emphasized as potentially sinister, including Alex Murdaugh parking behind his mother’s home or not using his cellphone for an hour the night of the killings. The defense also called a forensic engineer who says his analysis of shooting angles in Maggie Murdaugh's death and the locations of shell casings show the shooter was about 5-foot-2. Alex Murdaugh is 6-foot-4.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3.
***