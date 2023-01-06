McCarthy offers deal to end speaker standoff; more Idaho slaying details revealed; 'bomb cyclone' slams California; and more morning headlines

Today is Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Let's get caught up.
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge. The House returns Friday to try again to end the stalemate over choosing a speaker after days of voting with no conclusion. McCarthy is determined to win over enough fellow Republicans. McCarthy has offered the conservative holdouts rule changes to give them more power to shape legislation and to boot him from office. So far, 11 roll call votes have failed to elect a speaker. The impasse has left the House unable to fully form and govern. Members voted late Thursday to adjourn, returning Friday.
Washington has one specialty that has long endured — memorializing and coming together over a national trauma. On Sept. 11, 2001, Democrats and Republicans stood together on the Capitol steps after the terrorist attacks and sang “God Bless America.” But that unifying impulse has faded. On Friday's second anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, a moment of silence is expected to draw mostly Democrats. So, too, at a ceremony where President Joe Biden will honor election officials and police officers who upheld democracy that day. The Jan. 6 anniversary comes as the House is paralyzed by a Republican fight over who'll be the speaker.
Migrants entering the U.S. illegally are devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants walked for about an hour early Friday to surrender to border agents in Yuma, Arizona. The group included Cubans who were stunned to hear that a ban on asylum now applies just as much to them. President Joe Biden announced a day before that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans will be expelled to Mexico if they enter the U.S. illegally, effective immediately. But he offered humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries.
America’s employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, evidence that the economy remains healthy even as the Federal Reserve is rapidly raising interest rates to try to slow economic growth and the pace of hiring. With companies continuing to add jobs across the economy, the unemployment rate fell from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low. All told, the December jobs report suggested that the labor market may be cooling in a way that could aid the Fed’s fight against high inflation. Last month’s gain was the smallest in two years, and it extended a hiring slowdown for most of 2022.
Authorities say the DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Court documents unsealed Thursday say cellphone data show that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger had visited the area near the home where the Nov. 13 attack occurred about a dozen times since June. A woman who lived at the victims' home and who wasn't harmed awoke early that morning and heard crying before seeing a masked man in black clothing walk past her and toward a sliding glass door, the court documents say. Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.
Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents Thursday to hunker down at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled trees and other risks. The storm is the latest in a series of what are known as atmospheric rivers to hit California. Those are long plumes of moisture stretching far over the Pacific. This one was a so-called Pineapple Express originating near Hawaii and pulled toward the West Coast by a rotating area of rapidly falling air pressure known as a bomb cyclone.
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has begun erupting inside its summit crater. The eruption comes less than one month after Kilauea and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside a crater at the volcano’s summit caldera. Kilauea’s summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities. Kilauea is Hawaii’s most active volcano. It last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021. For about two weeks starting Nov. 27, Hawaii had two volcanoes erupting side by side when Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years.
Damar Hamlin's doctors say the Buffalo Bills safety has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since going into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “did we win?” Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said in a conference call with reporters that Hamlin remains critically ill and in the hospital’s intensive care unit. But they say it appears his neurological function is intact, meaning he can follow commands and move. The developments come as the Bills return to practice for the first time since Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Bengals.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2021, supporters of Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol …
In 1994, Nancy Kerrigan is attacked after practice at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. See more sports moments from this date.
