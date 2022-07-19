 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McConnell vows opposition to drug price curbs; House to vote on same-sex marriage; new HR Derby champ

Today is Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Extremely hot temperature threat remains for the South as severe storms hit the north. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, July 19

Partisan lines form over Dem drug price curbs, economic plan
Health
AP

Partisan lines form over Dem drug price curbs, economic plan

  • By ALAN FRAM - Associated Press
  • Updated
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says plans by Democrats to curb drug prices would place socialist price controls between Americans and the treatments they need. No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Dick Durbin says his party's push is about inflation and public health. Their remarks come as partisan battle lines form over a shrunken economic package that President Joe Biden wants Congress to complete within weeks. Biden conceded last week he would settle for a far narrower economic plan than he’s wanted. Biden had hoped the measure would also address climate change, but Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has blocked that.

House to vote on same-sex marriage, push back against court
Government & Politics
AP

House to vote on same-sex marriage, push back against court

  • By LISA MASCARO - AP Congressional Correspondent
  • Updated
The House is set to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act is expected to pass the House, it is almost certain to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans would surely block it. But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that will force all lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record with their views on the high-profile social issue.

Election 2022: Maryland voters choosing Gov. Hogan successor
Government & Politics
AP

Election 2022: Maryland voters choosing Gov. Hogan successor

  • By BRIAN WITTE - Associated Press
  • Updated
With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Oprah Winfrey. As voters on Tuesday choose nominees in statewide, legislative and congressional races, the pivotal governor’s race takes top billing. Hogan is a rare two-term Republican governor in a Democratic-leaning state, and he won plaudits from both sides of the aisle for his bipartisan approach and his willingness to challenge Trump. Hogan has endorsed a former Cabinet member in the Republican primary, while Trump has backed a state legislator who tried to impeach Hogan.

Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing
Government & Politics
AP

Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing

  • By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee’s hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans. Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews are expected to testify, according to the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity. Pottinger is a former deputy national security adviser and Matthews is a former press aide. Both resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

UK has warmest-ever night, braces for record-smashing heat
World

UK has warmest-ever night, braces for record-smashing heat

  • By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  • Updated
Britain has recorded its warmest ever night, ahead of a day when temperatures are forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The U.K.’s Met Office weather agency said provisional figures showed the temperature remained above 25 C (77 F) overnight in parts of the country for the first time. Met Office forecaster Rachel Ayers said Tuesday’s highs would be “unprecedented,” with temperatures hitting 40 or 41 degrees Celsius. The heat wave walloping a country more used to mild weather and rain also has gripped other parts of Europe. Hot weather last week triggered wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France.

Study: Student gains last year narrowed COVID learning gap
Health
AP

Study: Student gains last year narrowed COVID learning gap

  • By ANNIE MA
  • Updated
New research shows students largely made academic gains this past year that paralleled their growth pre-pandemic and outpaced the previous school year. That's according to a study released Tuesday by NWEA, a nonprofit research group that administers standardized tests. The study found that if rebounding occurs at the same pace it did in the 2021-2022 school year, the timeline for a full recovery would likely reach beyond the 2024 deadline for schools to spend their federal funds.

Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day
Government & Politics
AP

Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day

  • By GARY FIELDS and ASHRAF KHALIL - Associated Press
  • Updated
After a day-long court session, final jury selection will stretch into a second day in the contempt-of-Congress trial of Steve Bannon. The longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump faces criminal charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. By the end of Monday's opening day, 22 prospective jurors had been identified. The trial will resume Tuesday morning as lawyers for Bannon and the government whittle the list down to 12 jurors and two alternates. Much of Monday's questioning of potential jurors by Bannon's lawyer centered on how much of the wide coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings they've watched and whether they have opinions about the committee and its work.

Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
Government & Politics
AP

Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey

  • By NASSER KARIMI and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV - Associated Press
  • Updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iran starting Tuesday is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the United States and Europe during its grinding campaign in Ukraine. It is only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighboring country in February. Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about some of the most pressing issues facing the region. That includes the conflict in Syria and a U.N.-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis.

Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
National
AP

Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response

  • By JAKE BLEIBERG and PAUL J. WEBER - Associated Press
  • Updated
The Texas Department of Public Safety has launched an internal review over the slow response to the Uvalde school massacre. The review, announced Monday, comes after a damning new 80-page report released over the weekend by the Texas House revealed wide failures by all levels of law enforcement. The findings put more than 90 state troopers at Robb Elementary School during the May 24 tragedy. Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw has previously called the law enforcement response to the shooting an “abject failure.”

US beats Canada for W Championship title, '24 Olympic berth
Soccer

US beats Canada for W Championship title, '24 Olympic berth

  • By ANNE M. PETERSON - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
Alex Morgan converted on a penalty in the 78th minute and the U.S. national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region’s spots in the 2024 Olympics. As FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched from a private box, the United States finally broke a stalemate when Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box and Morgan fooled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan on the penalty. It was Morgan’s 118th overall career goal. Jamaica defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in overtime earlier Monday to claim third place in the tournament.

Juan Soto overcomes JRod, contract talk to win HR Derby
Baseball
AP

Juan Soto overcomes JRod, contract talk to win HR Derby

  • By GREG BEACHAM - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
Washington Nationals star Juan Soto won his first Home Run Derby. He held off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez in the final 19-18. The 23-year-old Soto hit 53 total homers to win the midseason power showcase, showing off his incredible talent. Soto was locked in at the plate even during a tumultuous recent stretch packed with speculation about his possible departure from the Nats after turning down a huge contract extension. Soto beat Cleveland’s José Ramírez 18-17 in the first round before getting past 42-year-old Albert Pujols 16-15 to reach the final.

***

MORNING LISTEN

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard is joined by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory research astronomer Varoujan Gorjian to discuss the amazing pictures just released by NASA from the James Webb Space Telescope.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Germany Heat

Water from a fountain runs down in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 18, 2022. Germany expects high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 19

Today in history: July 19

In 1980, the Moscow Summer Olympics began, minus dozens of nations that were boycotting the games because of the Soviet military intervention …

Today in sports history: July 19

Today in sports history: July 19

In 2009, Tom Watson squanders a chance to become golf’s oldest major champion. The 59-year-old misses an 8-foot putt on the 72nd hole of the B…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar

