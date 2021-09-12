Medvedev overcomes pressure, Djokovic to win U.S. Open

The Russian has been there for a while, especially on hard courts. He leads all men's players in wins and titles on that surface since 2018 and had reached the U.S. Open semifinals in each of the last three years.

At his best, he is as good as anyone on a hard court — and way better than Djokovic on Sunday.

“I mean, he was hitting his spots very well,” Djokovic said. “He came out very determined on the court. You could feel that he was just at (the) highest of his abilities in every shot.”

Especially on his serve, which Cervara felt hadn't been good enough this summer. Medvedev had 16 aces and put constant pressure on Djokovic with his serve, winning 42 of 52 points on first serve.

“He served very good today,” Cervara said. “Maybe not at the end, but with the pressure, the tension, it’s a bit different.”

Medvedev took a long pause between serves to wait out some fan noise on his first match point while leading 5-3. He didn't think the crowd was trying to heckle them, he figured the fans just wanted to see Djokovic prolong the match.

The No. 1 player did, then held to cut it to 5-4.