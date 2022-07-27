Mega Millions jackpot tops $1B; US military plans for Pelosi's Taiwan visit; and more top news

Today is Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Let's get caught up.
St. Louis sees more rain after a morning of record rainfall on Tuesday. We are also monitoring monsoon rain for the Southwest and a hot temperature threat in the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize. After no winner on Tuesday, the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without anyone winning the top prize. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing is an estimated $602.5 million.
U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in four months, with a wide range of bilateral and international issues on the table. But a potential visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is looming over the conversation set for Thursday, with China warning of a severe response if Pelosi travels to the self-governing island democracy Beijing claims as its own territory. On Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the presidential phone call its spokesperson warned of "forceful responses” if Pelosi goes to Taiwan. U.S. officials told AP that if Pelosi proceeds with the trip, the military will increase movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region.
U.S. officials say they have little fear China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the U.S. House speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots, where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. Officials tell The Associated Press if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. The officials say fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide rings of protection. China considers self-ruling Taiwan its own territory and has raised the prospect of annexing it by force.
Russia’s Gazprom has halved the amount of gas flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe to 20% of full capacity. It’s the latest Nord Stream 1 reduction that Russia has blamed on technical problems but Germany says is a political move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the war in Ukraine. Data on the Nord Stream website and the head of Germany’s network regulator confirmed the reduction Wednesday. Gazprom had announced the reduction Monday, citing equipment repairs. The move raises fears that Russia could cut off gas completely to try to gain political leverage over Europe as it tries to bolster its storage levels for winter.
Shipping companies aren't rushing to export millions of tons of trapped grain out of Ukraine, despite a breakthrough deal to provide safe corridors through the Black Sea. That's because explosive mines are drifting in the waters amid Russia's war, ship owners are assessing the risks and many still have questions over how the deal will unfold. The goal is to get some 20 million tons of grain out of three Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizer hampered by wider sanctions. But the deal is running up against the reality of how difficult and risky it will be to carry out, and the clock has started ticking.
The intensifying rivalry between former President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, has been put on stark display in Washington. The two gave dueling speeches Tuesday on the future of the Republican Party. Trump, in his first return to Washington since Democrat Joe Biden ousted him from the White House, repeated the false election fraud claims that sparked the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Pence, in a separate address, implored the party to move on from Trump’s defeat. Both men have been laying the groundwork for expected presidential runs in 2024.
Free transportation to cooling centers and garbage pickup well before sunrise are among the steps being taken in the Pacific Northwest as the region hits the peak of a multiday heatwave. Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency for much of the state, whose largest city hit triple digits on Tuesday. Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Oregon and Washington state. They predict Portland could break its previous heat wave duration records of six consecutive days that are 95 degrees or warmer. Portland officials have opened emergency cooling centers in public buildings and have installed misting stations in parks.
Firefighters have made more progress against a huge California forest fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park. Officials say crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County are getting a break from increased humidity levels Tuesday. After minimal growth Monday and overnight, the blaze had consumed nearly 29 square miles of forest land. It's 26% contained. About 6,000 residents from mountain communities are still under evacuation orders. The cause of the blaze, which started last Friday in Mariposa County, is under investigation.
The last two former Minneapolis police officers who have yet to be sentenced in federal court for violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to learn their penalties. Federal prosecutors have requested that the judge sentence J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao on Wednesday to less time than Derek Chauvin but more than Thomas lane. Chauvin got 21 years, while Lane who got 2 1/2. Kueng and Thao's defense got a victory last week when the judge issued a ruling that will result in a substantially lower sentence than the men might have otherwise faced. Once their sentences are known, it could renew discussions of a plea deal in state court, where the men are charged with aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.
An attorney for the parents of one of the children who were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting told jurors that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones repeatedly “lied and attacked the parents of murdered children” when he told his Infowars audience that the 2012 attack was a hoax. Attorney Mark Bankston said during his opening statement at a civil trial in Texas to determine damages against Jones that Jones created a “massive campaign of lies” and recruited “wild extremists from the fringes of the internet ... who were as cruel as Mr. Jones wanted them to be" to the victims' families. Jones later blasted the case, calling it a “show trial” and an assault on the First Amendment.
The Jackie Robinson Museum has opened in Manhattan with a gala ceremony attended by the 100-year-old widow of the barrier-breaking ballplayer and two of his children. Rachel Robinson watched the half-hour outdoor ceremony from a wheelchair in the 80-degree heat, then cut a ribbon to cap a project launched in 2008. Her 72-year-old daughter, Sharon, also watched from a wheelchair and 70-year-old son David spoke to the crowd of about 200 sitting on folding chairs arrayed on a closed-off section of the major New York thoroughfare where the museum is located. It opens to the public on Sept. 5.
