Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

“The spirit of cooperation is losing ground to the desire for profit, and this is leading us to slide from civilization into barbarity,” López Obrador warned. “We are moving forward, alienated, forgetting moral principles, and turning our backs on the pain of humanity.”

“If we are not able to reverse these trends through specific actions, we will not be able to resolve any of the other problems affecting the peoples of the world,” he said.

López Obrador said in the coming days Mexico will propose to the U.N. General Assembly “a world plan for fraternity and well-being” to guarantee the right to a decent life for 750 million people trying to exist on less than $2 a day.

He said the proposal can be financed with money from three sources: an annual voluntary contribution of 4% of the income of the world’s 1,000 richest people, a similar 4% contribution from the 1,000 largest private corporations according to their market value, and 0.2% of the GDP of nations in the Group of 20 largest global economies.

López Obrador accused the United Nations, with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres listening, of failing to help those at the bottom of economic ladder, saying: “Nothing really substantial has been done to benefit the poor in the history of this organization.”