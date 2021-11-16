Miami prof gets jail for laundering 'dirty' Venezuela money

Bagley kept a 10% commission for himself and continued to accept the cash even after one of his accounts was closed for suspicious activity.

“Yes. It is corruption,” the professor told Boli in one recorded conversation from a December 2018 meeting, adding that he knew Saab was importing food on behalf of the Maduro government. “They have imported the worst quality products with inflated prices, and they have filled their pockets with money.”

It's not clear what motivated Boli to betray Bagley. He did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

Prior to his downfall, Bagley had studied organized crime in Latin America for decades. He chaired the University of Miami's Department of International Studies, published numerous books and articles, and was quoted regularly by the media.

“If you are too ostentatious and too public, you attract a great deal of attention,” Bagley told The Associated Press in a 2012 interview on drug trafficking in Mexico.

Bagley also served as a consultant to a number of U.S. federal agencies — the FBI, DEA, CIA and the Pentagon — as well as the governments of Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Panama, according to a 24-page resume in court filings.