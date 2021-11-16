Miami prof gets prison in corruption case tied to Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — For years, Bruce Bagley was the go-to academic expert on drug trafficking in Latin America, sharing his knowledge with Congress, journalists, prominent attorneys and even the Central Intelligence Agency.

But in a stunning turn of events, a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday sentenced the retired University of Miami professor to six months in prison for his role in secretly laundering millions of dollars on behalf of some of the same bad guys he dedicated his life to studying.

“I am ashamed of my irresponsible behavior,” Bagley, struggling to hold back tears, said in court. “I have spent my life as an academic working to understand and improve conditions in many countries in Latin America, and to be here today is the greatest departure from the life that I have aspired to."

Judge Jed Rakoff said a sentence of up to five years, as recommended by federal guidelines, would be “irrational” and "overly punitive" for Bagley, who is 75 and in ill health.

But he said some prison time, however modest, was required to deter others in leadership positions from engaging in similar behavior.