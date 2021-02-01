Military coup in Myanmar; Biden, GOP senators to meet over virus relief; nor'easter takes shape

Today is Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Military in Myanmar says it's taking control for one year, detains political leaders; President Biden will meet with 10 GOP senators today over a COVID-19 relief package; and a nor'easter is taking shape in East, could bury NYC.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Military takes control of Myanmar; Suu Kyi reported detained

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar military television said Monday that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained.