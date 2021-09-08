 Skip to main content
Misery persists 9 days after Ida; Lee statue coming down in Va.; Spears' father files to end conservatorship
Misery persists 9 days after Ida; Lee statue coming down in Va.; Spears' father files to end conservatorship

Flash flood watches and a severe weather threat are forecast for areas cleaning out from last weeks extreme weather. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Hurricane Ida Louisiana

Guthrie Matherne, left, and Blakland Matherne, right, looks at what remains of their hurricane destroyed business in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Lockport, La. 

Hurricane Ida power outages, misery persist 9 days later

LaPLACE, La. — Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Louisiana, most of them outside New Orleans, still didn’t have power Tuesday and more than half the gas stations in two major cities were without fuel nine days after Hurricane Ida slammed into the state, splintering homes and toppling electric lines.

There were also continuing signs of recovery, however, as the total number of people without electricity has fallen from more than a million at its peak, while hundreds of thousands of people have had their water restored.

State health officials, meanwhile, announced that they are revoking the licenses of seven nursing homes that evacuated to a warehouse where seven residents died amid deteriorating conditions after the hurricane.

Confederate Monuments Lee Statue

The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is bathed in the late sun on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The statue is scheduled to be removed by the state Wednesday, Sept. 8 after a ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court. 

Statue of Confederate Robert E. Lee coming down in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are set to remove one of the country’s largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statute of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia.

The 21-foot-tall (6.4-meter) bronze likeness of Lee on a horse will be hoisted off its 40-foot (12- meter) pedestal Wednesday, 131 years after it was erected in the former capital of the Confederacy as a tribute to the Civil War leader.

Many consider the statue's place of honor on Monument Avenue to be an offensive glorification of the South’s slave-holding past. Others argued that taking it down would amount to erasing history. Public officials resisted calls to remove it until the death of George Floyd under a police officer's knee.

People Britney Spears

Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears and Britney Spears, right.

Britney Spears' father files to end court conservatorship

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears' father filed Tuesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years.

James Spears filed his petition to terminate the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the document says. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Sept. 8

Hurricane Ida power outages, misery persist 9 days later
National
Hurricane Ida power outages, misery persist 9 days later

  • By KEVIN McGILL and MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press
  • Updated
LaPLACE, La. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Louisiana, most of them outside New Orleans, still didn’t have power Tuesday and more than half the gas stations in two major cities were without fuel nine days after Hurricane Ida slammed into the state, splintering homes and toppling electric lines.

In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate 'everybody's crisis'
Government & Politics
In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate 'everybody's crisis'

  • By AAMER MADHANI and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden declared climate change has become “everybody's crisis” on Tuesday as he toured neighborhoods flooded by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, warning it's time for America to get serious about the “code red” danger or face ever worse loss of life and property.

Texas governor defends abortion law with no rape exceptions
National
Texas governor defends abortion law with no rape exceptions

  • By PAUL J. WEBER and JAMIE STENGLE Associated Press
  • Updated
DALLAS (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday defended a new state law banning most abortions that also does not provide exceptions for cases of rape or incest, saying it does not force victims to give birth even though it prohibits abortions before some women know they're pregnant.

Evacuees plead for action: 'We are in some kind of jail'
Government & Politics
Evacuees plead for action: 'We are in some kind of jail'

  • By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, MATTHEW LEE and ROBERT BURNS Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens — including one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban — pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuees aboard charter flights that are standing by to fly them from Afghanistan.

Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks begins
World
Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks begins

  • By LORI HINNANT and NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY Associated Press
  • Updated
PARIS (AP) — In a custom-built secure complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse, France on Wednesday began the trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group’s 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured.

Christian Siriano kicks off New York Fashion Week in color
National
Christian Siriano kicks off New York Fashion Week in color

  • By LEANNE ITALIE Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — With Katie Holmes and Lil' Kim on his front row and singer Marina on the mic high above his runway, Christian Siriano helped kicked off New York Fashion Week's first big pandemic round of in-person shows Tuesday with a flurry of neon and lace inspired in part by all the Italian women in his life.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Malaysia

Movie cinema staff spray disinfectant in preparation for its reopening at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Malaysia's government announced the reopening of most entertainment and art sectors to fully vaccinated individuals in all states beginning Sept 9. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 8

Today in history: Sept. 8

In 1974, President Gerald R. Ford granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in of…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

