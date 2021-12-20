 Skip to main content
Moderna says booster increases antibodies against omicron; NFL Week 15 recap; Tiger and son return
Moderna says booster increases antibodies against omicron; NFL Week 15 recap; Tiger and son return

Today is Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Rain pushes into the South to start the holiday week. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast, as well as who could see a white Christmas.

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania

Shown is a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Norristown Public Health Center in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. 

Moderna booster shot increases antibody levels against Omicron, company says

Biotechnology company Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data suggests its half-dose booster shot increased antibody levels against Omicron compared with the levels seen when a fully vaccinated person does not receive a booster -- and a larger-sized dose of the booster increases antibody levels even more.

Currently, Moderna's booster is administered as a 50-microgram dose. The company announcement noted that its 50-microgram booster dose increased antibody levels 37-fold and a 100-microgram booster dose increased antibody levels 83-fold compared with levels seen before a booster. It remains unclear what these increases mean as far as how well the booster doses clinically work against Omicron.

But in the company's statement, CEO Stéphane Bancel called the data "reassuring."

Packers Ravens Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. 

NFL Week 15 recap: Gutsy calls, tight races set up NFL for wild finish

John Harbaugh again went for the win and the AFC North became even more jumbled.

The Ravens (8-6) lost their third straight game Sunday when Tyler Huntley threw incomplete to Mark Andrews on a 2-point conversion attempt after Baltimore had rallied for two touchdowns in the final five minutes to get within one point against Green Bay.

Baltimore’s latest loss knocked the Ravens out of first place and set up a showdown at Cincinnati (8-6) for the top spot next week. Keep scrolling for the full story and a complete Week 15 recap.

PNC Championship Golf

Tiger Woods, right, talks with his son Charlie Woods on the second green during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. 

Tiger & son's 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods might not be ready for tour-level golf. He can still deliver quite a show.

In a remarkable return from a car crash 10 months ago that badly damaged his right leg, Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies and pushed John Daly and his college son all the way to the finish Sunday in the PNC Championship.

Daly and John Daly II, a freshman at Arkansas, shot 57 in the scramble format and won by two shots. It might have been the widest Woods ever smiled after a runner-up finish.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Dec. 20

Moderna booster shot increases antibody levels against Omicron, company says
Moderna booster shot increases antibody levels against Omicron, company says
  • By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

  • By Jacqueline Howard, CNN
Biotechnology company Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data suggests its half-dose booster shot increased antibody levels against Omicron compared with the levels seen when a fully vaccinated person does not receive a booster -- and a larger-sized dose of the booster increases antibody levels even more.

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

  • By JOSH BOAK - Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

No verdict yet in trial of officer who killed Daunte Wright
No verdict yet in trial of officer who killed Daunte Wright

  • By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill,” a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberating in her manslaughter trial.

Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill
Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill

  • By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are struggling to pick up the pieces after Sen. Joe Manchin effectively crushed President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. But they face serious questions whether the $2 trillion initiative can be refashioned to win his crucial vote or the party will be saddled with a devastating defeat.

Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case
Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case

  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jurors now responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations Monday. They have plenty of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

Chile Election

Supporters of Chile's President elect Gabriel Boric, of the "I approve Dignity" coalition, celebrates his victory in the presidential run-off election at Italy Plaza in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 20

Today in history: Dec. 20

In 1989, the United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of Gen. Manuel Noriega, and more…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

