Moderna says booster increases antibodies against omicron; NFL Week 15 recap; Tiger and son return

***

NFL Week 15 recap: Gutsy calls, tight races set up NFL for wild finish

John Harbaugh again went for the win and the AFC North became even more jumbled.

The Ravens (8-6) lost their third straight game Sunday when Tyler Huntley threw incomplete to Mark Andrews on a 2-point conversion attempt after Baltimore had rallied for two touchdowns in the final five minutes to get within one point against Green Bay.

Baltimore’s latest loss knocked the Ravens out of first place and set up a showdown at Cincinnati (8-6) for the top spot next week. Keep scrolling for the full story and a complete Week 15 recap.

***

Tiger & son's 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods might not be ready for tour-level golf. He can still deliver quite a show.