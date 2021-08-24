Modest gains nudge Nasdaq above 15,000 for the first time

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time. The broader S&P 500 index also set a record high. Banks, consumer-focused companies and small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. The price of crude oil had its second solid gain in a row, clawing back some more of the ground it lost over the previous two weeks. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy all rose 3% or more. Travel-related companies also rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, placing the market on track for more record highs.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 3:35 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index was on pace to eclipse the all-time high it set early last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6%, adding to its gains after finishing at a record high on Monday.

A mix of retailers, travel companies, restaurant chains and homebuilders helped lift the market. Banks, industrial companies and energy stocks, which got a boost from another rise in oil prices, also rose. Those gains offset a slide in health care and technology stocks.