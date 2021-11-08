Another day, another record on Wall Street as stocks inch up

Slightly more stocks rose in the S&P 500 than fell on Monday, with technology companies among those offsetting losses for utilities and companies that sell directly to consumers.

Advanced Micro Devices jumped 10.1% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after announcing that Facebook parent company Meta had chosen to use chips from AMD in its data centers. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 3.5%.

Steelmakers and other companies that stand to benefit from increased infrastructure spending also rallied following Congress' passage of the infrastructure bill. Nucor gained 3.6%.

Friday's deal eased some concerns over gridlock in Washington as a potential fight over raising the debt ceiling looms, according to Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

“Markets had sort of come to the conclusion that infrastructure was going to take longer,” he said. “But it looks like maybe the logjam is broken; it really reduces the chances we’ll have a fireworks-laden Christmas.”

Social networking company Nextdoor Holdings jumped 17% in its market debut via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.