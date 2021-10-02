Mormon president thanks members for following COVID guidance

Leaders spoke at the previous three conferences inside a smaller building at church headquarters in Salt Lake City, with no choir and no attendees. Those conferences were the first to take place without full attendance in more than 70 years.

Most members of the faith known widely as the Mormon church are watching speeches during the two-day conference on TVs, computers and tablets from their homes around the world. Before the pandemic, the event would bring about 100,000 people to the church’s headquarters to listen to five sessions over two days.

The church push for people to get vaccinated has divided the faith, similar to larger society. Members who support the stance say they fear that some Latter-day Saints who refuse to get vaccinated are allowing their political views to supersede their loyalty to a faith that largely prioritizes unity and obedience. Other church members are upset that their leaders aren’t letting them exercise their own personal decision-making about vaccines and masks.