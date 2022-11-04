Musk says Twitter layoffs start today; Nets suspend Kyrie Irving; Astros take 3-2 World Series lead

Today is Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Let's get caught up.
TOP STORIES
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff. The email sent Thursday evening notifi…
President Joe Biden is set to tour a southern California communications company that is expected to benefit from his legislative push to bolster semiconductor manufacturing. The president will be joined by vulnerable Democratic Rep. Mike Levin for the visit to Carlsbad-headquartered Viasat as he looks to highlight the CHIPS and Science Act. That's one of the Biden administration’s most significant legislative achievements. Later Friday, Biden will head to Chicago to participate in a Democratic Party reception. There are signs that some House Democrats from suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive races in Tuesday’s midterm elections than expected.
TV icon Oprah Winfrey is endorsing Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejecting Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Winfrey helped launch Oz to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought the heart surgeon on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest. Until now, Winfrey had said she would leave the election to Pennsylvanians, but she changed that position Thursday evening in an online discussion on voting in next Tuesday’s election. She said that, if she lived in Pennsylvania, she would have already cast her vote for Fetterman for many reasons. She didn't elaborate.
America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. Hiring was brisk across industries, though the overall gain declined from 315,000 in September. The unemployment rate rose from a five-decade low of 3.5% to a still-healthy 3.7%. The government also said average hourly pay, on average, rose 4.7% from a year ago, a smaller year-over-year gain than in September. A strong job market is deepening the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it raises interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s to try to bring inflation down from near a 40-hear high.
The FBI says it has received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that has prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement Thursday urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” but wouldn’t say anything about who made the threat or why. In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city's seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community. In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, along with a police officer.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week. Pelosi says, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home.” Two officers who raced to the home last Friday after Paul Pelosi called 911 witnessed him being struck in the head by a hammer at least once. A federal official says the Canadian man accused of attacking him should have been flagged by immigration officials and blocked from getting back into the U.S.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing the possibility of having more penalties heaped onto the amount he owes relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The punitive damages phase of his Connecticut trial began Friday. A jury last month ordered Jones and his media company to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the Sandy Hook families for repeatedly telling his audience of millions that the 2012 shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators was a hoax. The plaintiffs testified they have been repeatedly threatened and harassed by Jones' followers. A judge will determine punitive damages. Friday's hearing lasted less than a half hour and was continued to Monday.
Family members of Gabby Petito filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department on Thursday in the latest development in the high-profile case around Petito's death. Petito was found dead in Wyoming weeks after rural Utah police officers responded to a domestic violence call and didn't cite or arrest either her or her boyfriend. Her family is seeking $50 million in damages from Moab, arguing officers' negligence abrogated their duty, violated Utah law and led to her tragic death. The city defended the officers' conduct in response to the lawsuit, saying they were kind and respectful and couldn't have predicted the subsequent tragedy.
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” The Nets added in a statement that they were “dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” Irving did later issue an apology on Instagram.
Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to grit out the World Series win that long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Peña hit a go-ahead home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to head home with a 3-2 lead. Buoyed by late defensive gems from Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick, the Astros moved to the brink of their second championship — the other was a scandal-tainted title in 2017. Houston went ahead just four pitches in against Noah Syndergaard on Peña’s run-scoring single. Then Philly’s Kyle Schwarber homered leading off the bottom half, harkening to the five-run lead Verlander wasted in Houston’s opening 6-5, 10-inning loss.
Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to get a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans Thursday night, giving them the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was tied at halftime. But C.J. Gardner-Johnson grabbed his NFL-best and career-high fifth interception before Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to give them the lead in the third quarter.
