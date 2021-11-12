Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

According to Bachelet, at least 126 journalists, media officials or publishers have been detained by the military since the military seized power and 47 remain in detention, including 20 charged with crimes.

Nine media outlets have had their licenses revoked, 20 others have had to suspend operations, and dozens of journalists remain in hiding due to outstanding arrest warrants, she said.

“Journalists have been under attack since Feb. 1, with the military leadership clearly attempting to suppress their attempts to report on the serious human rights violations being perpetrated across Myanmar as well as the extent of opposition to the regime,” Bachelet said. “Myanmar has quickly reverted to an environment of information control, censorship and propaganda seen under military regimes in the past.”

“I urge the military authorities to immediately release all journalists being detained in relation to their work,” she said, stressing that people are being deprived “of life-saving information.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres supports Bachelet's views, and reiterated that journalists everywhere, including those in Myanmar, must be allowed to work without harassment and that reporting facts “is not and must not be seen as a crime,” U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.