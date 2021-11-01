NASCAR: Hendrick vs. Gibbs, Chevrolet against Toyota

Hamlin led the Cup standings for 22 consecutive weeks but lost the regular season championship to Larson over the final three weeks. Larson has dominated the year — he accounts for nine of the 17 wins among the final four drivers — but the elimination format playoffs that NASCAR introduced in 2014 has made the actual championship winner a crapshoot.

It's one thing to make it into the 16-driver playoff field. But getting to the championship, through three three rounds of elimination followed by a 10th race finale, is a chore that allows for very little error. Then winning the Cup? Just be best Sunday at Phoenix.

Hamlin agrees with the composition of the final four but also noted a different title format might have created a dramatic battle between good friends Hamlin and Larson. Instead, both could lost in Phoenix.

“I’ve said for many, many weeks now that it would be a disservice if someone other than the two of us didn’t win. He’s obviously probably the most deserving over the course of the year that he’s had from start to finish,” Hamlin said. “The format, you just never know. It’s the best four that you could possibly put in that race. I think all of (us) would be deserving champions, obviously Kyle would make the most sense."