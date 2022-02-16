 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert

NATO: No sign of Russian pullback; San Francisco ousts 3 from school board; US men's hockey out of Olympics

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

Russia Syria Drills

In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, a Russian serviceman fires from his weapon during naval exercises at a military base in Syria. Russia's naval drills in the Mediterranean come amid tensions with the West over Ukraine. 

NATO sees no sign Russia is pulling back troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Wednesday it was returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO declared it saw no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persisted.

Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, sparking Western concerns it was planning an attack. Moscow denies it has any such plans and this week said it was pulling back some forces and weapons, though it gave few details. Those claims have been met with skepticism from the U.S. and its allies — even as they seemed to lower the temperature following weeks of escalating East-West tensions.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing a trainload of armored vehicles moving across a bridge away from Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

San Francisco School Board Recall

FILE - Alison Collins, right, speaks during a meeting in San Francisco, on Sept. 26, 2018. 

San Francisco recalls 3 members of city's school board

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco residents recalled three members of the city’s school board Tuesday for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the recall in a special election, according to tallies by the San Francisco Department of Elections.

“The voters of this city have delivered a clear message that the school board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “San Francisco is a city that believes in the value of big ideas, but those ideas must be built on the foundation of a government that does the essentials well."

Beijing Olympics Ice Hockey

United States' Aaron Ness (42) leaves the ice as Slovakia players celebrate behind him after a men's quarterfinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. Slovakia won 3-2 in a shoot-out. 

Slovakia stuns US in shootout, Americans out of Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Minutes after failing to score in the shootout as the Americans’ last chance to stay alive at the Olympics, captain Andy Miele took off his gloves to wipe the tears coming out of his eyes.

“I’m just sad it’s over,” he said.

With one bad bounce in the final minute of regulation that became the tying goal and an unsuccessful shootout, the United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Beijing Games after a shocking 3-2 loss to Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 16

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Wednesday it was returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO declared it saw no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persisted.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is telling Congress that it needs an additional $30 billion to press ahead with the fight against COVID-19, officials said.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco residents recalled three members of the city’s school board Tuesday for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic.

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in two years for many people, the American workplace is transforming into something that resembles pre-pandemic days.

Pelosi in Jerusalem: US support for Israel is 'ironclad'

Pelosi in Jerusalem: US support for Israel is 'ironclad'

JERUSALEM (AP) — American support for Israel remains “ironclad,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told members of Israel's parliament Wednesday…

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecution witnesses were to retake the stand Wednesday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's killing testified that he was relying on his fellow officers to care for Floyd’s medical needs while he controlled traffic and onlookers as police tried to arrest the Black man.

Four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

P.J. O'Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74
NEW YORK (AP) — P.J. O'Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverence and “Gonzo” journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, has died at age 74.

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Two legal substances used to improve heart function are listed on an anti-doping control form filled out for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva before her drug case at the Olympics erupted, according to documents submitted in her case.

BEIJING (AP) — Minutes after failing to score in the shootout as the Americans’ last chance to stay alive at the Olympics, captain Andy Miele took off his gloves to wipe the tears coming out of his eyes.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Miami Peacocks

A young peacock stands in the backyard of a home in Coral Gables, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The Miami-Dade County Commission voted last month to loosen protections for peacocks, which have become a divisive issue in Miami's lusher suburbs as their population has grown in recent years.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 16

Today in history: Feb. 16

Ten years ago: A federal judge in Detroit ordered life in prison for “underwear bomber” Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab (OO’-mahr fah-ROOK’ ahb-DOOL…

Today in sports history: Feb. 16

Today in sports history: Feb. 16

In 1970, Joe Frazier retains his world heavyweight title with a fifth-round knockout of Jimmy Ellis. See more sports moments from this day in …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

