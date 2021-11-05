NBA: Firm will probe Suns after report of racism, misogyny

The report also details a story about how Sarver passed around a picture of his wife in a Suns bikini to employees. The report says more than a dozen employees also said Sarver had a history of “making lewd comments in all-staff meetings."

The Suns hosted the Houston Rockets on Thursday night and Phoenix coach Monty Williams addressed the report before the game. Williams — who is Black — said he hadn't talked with Sarver since ESPN's story was published and that if he had heard the owner say any of the things that were alleged in the story “I wouldn't be in this seat.”

“My reaction is it's a lot to process,” Williams said. “There's so many things there and for me it's still not clear, as far as the facts are concerned. As someone who is the caretaker of the program, I find all of these things that are being said serious in nature. These allegations are sensitive — that's an understatement.”

Williams added that he would understand if any of his players didn’t want to play on Thursday because of the situation, but said none of them had expressed that sentiment to this point.

Suns guard Devin Booker — who is the team's longest-tenured player at seven years — was the only one on the current roster who played for Watson.