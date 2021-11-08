Nearly 20 years on, Israeli barrier shapes Palestinian lives

She said other regulations are based on “elaborate calculations” about how many hands are needed to tend to various crops. "It’s a crazy table. They say if you are growing cucumbers you can get X number of helpers per dunam.”

Asked about the restrictions, the military said its forces aim to “ensure a smooth fabric of life for all sides.” The military “sees great importance in the coordination of the olive harvest, and operates in accordance with guidelines and the situational assessment,” it said in a statement.

Israel has always said the barrier was not intended to delineate a permanent border, and some supporters said at the time that by reducing violence it would aid the peace process.

“The fence was built according to the needs of security only," said Netzah Mashiah, a retired Israeli colonel who oversaw construction of the barrier until 2008. "We understood while building it that it might be a border in the far future... but this was not the goal of this fence.”

Indeed, the barrier only looks like a heavily guarded border.