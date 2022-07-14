New COVID-19 vaccine option OK'd; Russian strike kills 12; Manchin roils budget talks

Today is Thursday, July 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Western Virginia has been devastated by heavy rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. The storms have moved on, but we are monitoring rain and hot temperatures across the South. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the details.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN: "THE ETHICAL LIFE" PODCAST

Episode 46: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss a recent story by Derek Thompson of The Atlantic in which he outlines the four forces that are propelling the rising rates of depression among young people.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 14 In 1976, Jimmy Carter won the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in New York.

Today in sports history: July 14 In 1968, Hank Aaron hits his 500th home run off Mike McCormick as the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2. See more sports moment…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...