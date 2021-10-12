 Skip to main content
NFL's Gruden resigns over offensive emails; history-making 'Jeopardy!' run ends; Red Sox reach ALCS
NFL's Gruden resigns over offensive emails; history-making 'Jeopardy!' run ends; Red Sox reach ALCS

An October winter storm is bringing heavy snow, strong winds and cold temperatures down to the Mexican border. This storm is also bringing a level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk for the Central Plains and CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the details.

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Gruden Racist Comment Football

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2021, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden meets with the media following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. Gruden is out as coach of the Raiders.

Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails

Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

Gruden released a statement Monday night, saying: “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

He stepped down after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL. 

TV-Jeopardy-Amodio

This photo provided by Jeopardy Productions Inc. shows "Jeopardy!" contestant Matt Amodio during a taping of the popular game show. Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” ended on Monday’s show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money. 

Matt Amodio's history-making run on TV's 'Jeopardy!' ends

NEW YORK (AP) — All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio's historic run on “Jeopardy!” did just that on Monday's show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and came third on Monday's show, his streak cut short by new champion Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida.

Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings with 74 wins. He won a total of $1,518,601, which puts him third on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list behind James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).

APTOPIX ALDS Rays Red Sox Baseball

Boston Red Sox center fielder Enrique Hernandez, second from left, celebrates with teammates after beating the Tampa Bay Rays on a sacrifice fly by Hernandez during the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. The Red Sox won 6-5. 

Walk it off: Red Sox eliminate Rays 6-5 with late sac fly

BOSTON (AP) — Back in raucous Fenway Park for postseason baseball a year after a last-place finish, the Boston Red Sox are getting the bounces, knocking big hits in bunches and even benfiting from a little small ball.

Hardly a perfect team, even by their own estimation, Alex Cora and the wild-card Red Sox are four wins from a return to the World Series anyway.

Kiké Hernández delivered Boston’s second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration urged the courts again Monday night to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since early September, as clinics hundreds of miles away remain busy with Texas patients making long journeys to get care.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Pennsylvania Indigenous Peoples Day

Tatanka Gibson of the Haliwa-Saponi/Nansemond Tribal Nations leads attendees in song and dance during a gathering marking Indigenous Peoples Day at Penn Treaty Park in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 12

Today in history: Oct. 12

In 1973, President Richard Nixon nominated House minority leader Gerald R. Ford of Michigan to succeed Spiro T. Agnew as vice president, and m…

Today in sports history: Oct. 12

Today in sports history: Oct. 12

In 1992, Art Monk becomes the NFL’s career reception leader, moving past former Seattle star Steve Largent, who retired with 819 receptions. S…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

