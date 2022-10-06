Nobel Prize for literature awarded; gunman kills 35 in Thailand; $2M offer for Judge's HR ball

Police say a baby girl, her parents and uncle have been found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.” Warnke did not release any information about how and when police believe they were killed. He said the victims were close to each other when found by a farm worker in a remote area. The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping the 8-month-old, her parents and uncle on Monday. Authorities say they taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings.