North Korea ignores US offer for talks, citing hostility

Choe again took issue with this month’s drills, saying that the United States “openly started aggression-minded joint military exercises targeting us.”

Some experts say North Korea, which is eager to win sanctions relief, may further raise animosities with missile tests to boost its leverage in any negotiations with the United States. North Korea’s moribund economy is under additional pressure because of the pandemic-related border closure that has significantly shrunk its external trade and a spate of natural disasters last summer.

Moon Hong-sik, a deputy spokesman at South Korea's Defense Ministry, told reporters Thursday there haven't been any unusual missile activities in North Korea. The drills with U.S. troops, largely command post exercises and computer simulations, were to end later Thursday, according to the ministry.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Tokyo earlier this week that Washington had reached out to North Korea through several channels, including in New York, starting in mid-February, but it hasn’t received any response. He said the Biden administration was looking forward to completing its policy review on North Korea in coming weeks and was looking both at possible “additional pressure measures” and “diplomatic paths.”