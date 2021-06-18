 Skip to main content
'Obamacare' victory forces GOP to regroup; tropical storm to hit Gulf; 90 minutes of fear near Phoenix
alert special report

'Obamacare' victory forces GOP to regroup; tropical storm to hit Gulf; 90 minutes of fear near Phoenix

Tropical Storm Claudette is likely to form today and impact much of the South this weekend while the Southwest continues to deal with very hot temperatures. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the details.

Today is Friday, June 18, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Supreme Court's ruling in favor of "Obamacare" forces new approach for GOP on health care; a tropical system is taking aim at the Gulf Coast; and drive-by shootings near Phoenix kill 1, injure 12 in 90-minute span.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Supreme Court Health Care

A demonstrator holds a sign in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as arguments are heard about the Affordable Care Act Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington. 

GOP needs new health care target; 'Obamacare' survives again

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court's latest rejection of a Republican effort to dismantle “Obamacare” signals anew that the GOP must look beyond repealing the law if it wants to hone the nation's health care problems into a winning political issue.

Thursday's 7-2 ruling was the third time the court has rebuffed major GOP challenges to former President Barack Obama's prized health care overhaul. Stingingly for Republicans, the decision emerged from a bench dominated 6-3 by conservative-leaning justices, including three appointed by President Donald Trump.

Those high court setbacks have been atop dozens of failed Republican repeal attempts in Congress. Most spectacularly, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., flashed a thumbs-down that doomed Trump's drive to erase the law in 2017.

Along with the public’s gradual but decisive acceptance of the statute, the court rulings and legislative defeats underscore that the law, passed in 2010 despite overwhelming GOP opposition, is probably safe. And it spotlights a remarkable progression of the measure from a political liability that cost Democrats House control just months after enactment to a widely accepted bedrock of the medical system, delivering care to what the government says is more than 30 million people.

***

Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters predict a tropical system will bring heavy rain, storm surge and coastal flooding to the northern Gulf Coast as early as Friday and throughout the weekend.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida — extending from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa-Walton County line in the Florida Panhandle, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The poorly-organized disturbance was located Friday morning about 310 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving north at 14 mph.

***

1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — One person was killed and 12 others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span Thursday in three cities west of Phoenix, authorities said.

A suspect was in custody, and authorities said a weapon was found in his vehicle. But it remained unclear if the man was responsible for all of the shootings.

The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released. Authorities believe he acted alone, although a motive wasn’t immediately known.

***

Top headlines this morning: June 18

Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead
Government & Politics
AP

Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead

  • By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black Americans rejoiced Thursday after President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday, but some said that, while they appreciated the recognition at a time of racial reckoning in America, more is needed to change policies that disadvantage too many of their brethren.

Voting bill showdown looms as GOP rejects Manchin plan
National
AP

Voting bill showdown looms as GOP rejects Manchin plan

  • By BRIAN SLODYSKO and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set for a key vote Tuesday on a sweeping rewrite of voting and election law, setting up a dramatic test of Democratic unity on a top priority that Republicans are vowing to block.

Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor
World
AP

Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor

  • By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranians voted Friday in a presidential election that a hard-line protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei seemed likely to win, leading to low turnout fueled by apathy and calls for a boycott.

North Korea's Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
National
AP

North Korea's Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US

  • By HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his government to be prepared for both dialogue and confrontation with the Biden administration — but more for confrontation — state media reported Friday, days after the United States and others urged the North to abandon its nuclear program and return to talks.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Germany Daily Life

A two-day-old Icelandic foal stands next to its mother, right, as the sun rises in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, June 18, 2021. 

***

ON THIS DATE

Today in history: June 18

Today in history: June 18

President Jimmy Carter and Soviet President Leonid I. Brezhnev signed the SALT II strategic arms limitation treaty in Vienna, and more events …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

