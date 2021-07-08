 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Olympic-host Japan declares virus emergency; Haiti faces uncertain future; Tampa Bay Lightning repeat
0 comments
alert special report

Olympic-host Japan declares virus emergency; Haiti faces uncertain future; Tampa Bay Lightning repeat

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As Elsa moves into the Mid-Atlantic, flash flood concerns grow for New York and the surrounding vicinity. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the details along with the Texas flood threat and western heat wave.

Today is Thursday, July 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Japan's prime minister declares a state of emergency in Tokyo just two weeks before Olympic Games begin; Haiti faces an uncertain future after the assassination of its president; and the Tampa Bay Lightning repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Japan

People wearing face masks walk past the Olympics Rings statue in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency starting next week and lasting through the Olympics, with COVID-19 cases surging and feared to multiply during the Games. 

Japan declares virus emergency lasting through Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach arrived in Tokyo on Thursday just as a ban on spectators at the Tokyo Olympics is likely after Japan Prime Minister Yoshihde Suga announced a state of emergency because of rising coronavirus infections in the capital.

Suga said the state of emergency would go in effect on Monday and last through Aug. 22. This means the Olympics, opening on July 23 and running through Aug. 8, will be held entirely under emergency measures. The Paralympics open on Aug. 24.

“Taking into consideration the impact of the delta strain, and in order to prevent the resurgence of infections from spreading across the country, we need to step up virus prevention measures," Suga said in announcing the emergency measures.

***

Haiti President Killed

Security forces conduct an investigation as a soldier stands guard at the entrance to the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Gunmen assassinated Moise and wounded his wife in their home early Wednesday. 

Haiti's future uncertain after brazen slaying of president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An already struggling and chaotic Haiti stumbled into an uncertain future Thursday, reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse followed by a reported gunbattle in which authorities said police killed four suspects in the murder, detained two others and freed three officers being held hostage.

Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the predawn raid on Moïse’s house early Wednesday that left the president shot to death and his wife, Martine Moïse, critically wounded. She was flown to Miami for treatment.

“The pursuit of the mercenaries continues,” Léon Charles, director of Haiti’s National Police, said Wednesday night in announcing the arrests of suspects. “Their fate is fixed: They will fall in the fighting or will be arrested.”

***

APTOPIX Stanley Cup Hockey

The Tampa Bay Lightning team poses with the Stanley Cup after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. 

Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Quieting the din inside Amalie Arena for just a moment, Gary Bettman looked over to the Tampa Bay Lightning and reached back into the dark days of the pandemic perhaps one last time.

The NHL commissioner beckoned not just captain Steven Stamkos but the entire team over to touch, kiss and hoist the Stanley Cup as champions once more. It was a far cry from the tradition of presenting hockey's holy grail to the captain to take back to his team, and the Lightning sent out another pandemic hockey season like they did the last — by winning their second championship in 10 months.

It was a familiar sight for the back-to-back champions, even if it was different in every possible way.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: July 8

+29
2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president
World
AP

2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president

  • By EVENS SANON, DÁNICA COTO and JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port au Prince — have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president, a senior Haitian official said Thursday.

+26
Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse
National
AP

Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse

  • By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue workers now focused on finding remains instead of survivors in the rubble of a Florida condominium collapse paused briefly atop the pile Thursday to mark the two-week anniversary of the disaster but said they had no plans to pull back during the recovery effort.

+5
Trump files suit against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Government & Politics
AP

Trump files suit against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

  • By JILL COLVIN and MATT O'BRIEN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has filed suit against three of the country's biggest tech companies, claiming he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored. But legal experts say the suits are likely doomed to fail, given existing precedent and legal protections.

+11
Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion
National
AP

Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion

  • By JIM MUSTIAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A chastened Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer who once represented Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening the company with bad publicity.

+4
Police: 3 undercover officers shot, wounded in Chicago
National
AP

Police: 3 undercover officers shot, wounded in Chicago

  • By DON BABWIN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Three undercover law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Wednesday morning while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side, and detectives were questioning a “person of interest” about the shooting, police said.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Philippines Sea Accident

A fisherman throws his net beside the half-submerged M/V Palawan Pearl after it collided with a Cyprus-flagged BKM 104 dredger in Manila bay, Philippines on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The Philippine cargo vessel and a Cyprus-flagged dredger collided in a Manila Bay anchorage area early Thursday, resulting in no injuries but causing the cargo vessel to list and lie half-submerged in the busy waters. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+13
Today in history: July 8

Today in history: July 8

Atlantis thundered into orbit on a cargo run that would close out the three-decade U.S. space shuttle program, and more events that happened o…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+29
Crews give up hope of finding survivors at collapse site
National

Crews give up hope of finding survivors at collapse site

  • Updated

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Emergency workers gave up Wednesday on any hope of finding survivors in the collapsed Florida condo building, telling sobbing families that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble as crews shifted their efforts to recovering more remains.

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers: COVID vaccines work against mutant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News