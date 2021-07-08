Olympic-host Japan declares virus emergency; Haiti faces uncertain future; Tampa Bay Lightning repeat

Today is Thursday, July 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here's what you should know today: Japan's prime minister declares a state of emergency in Tokyo just two weeks before Olympic Games begin; Haiti faces an uncertain future after the assassination of its president; and the Tampa Bay Lightning repeat as Stanley Cup champions.
TOP STORIES
Japan declares virus emergency lasting through Olympics
TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach arrived in Tokyo on Thursday just as a ban on spectators at the Tokyo Olympics is likely after Japan Prime Minister Yoshihde Suga announced a state of emergency because of rising coronavirus infections in the capital.
Suga said the state of emergency would go in effect on Monday and last through Aug. 22. This means the Olympics, opening on July 23 and running through Aug. 8, will be held entirely under emergency measures. The Paralympics open on Aug. 24.
“Taking into consideration the impact of the delta strain, and in order to prevent the resurgence of infections from spreading across the country, we need to step up virus prevention measures," Suga said in announcing the emergency measures.
Haiti's future uncertain after brazen slaying of president
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An already struggling and chaotic Haiti stumbled into an uncertain future Thursday, reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse followed by a reported gunbattle in which authorities said police killed four suspects in the murder, detained two others and freed three officers being held hostage.
Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the predawn raid on Moïse’s house early Wednesday that left the president shot to death and his wife, Martine Moïse, critically wounded. She was flown to Miami for treatment.
“The pursuit of the mercenaries continues,” Léon Charles, director of Haiti’s National Police, said Wednesday night in announcing the arrests of suspects. “Their fate is fixed: They will fall in the fighting or will be arrested.”
Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Quieting the din inside Amalie Arena for just a moment, Gary Bettman looked over to the Tampa Bay Lightning and reached back into the dark days of the pandemic perhaps one last time.
The NHL commissioner beckoned not just captain Steven Stamkos but the entire team over to touch, kiss and hoist the Stanley Cup as champions once more. It was a far cry from the tradition of presenting hockey's holy grail to the captain to take back to his team, and the Lightning sent out another pandemic hockey season like they did the last — by winning their second championship in 10 months.
It was a familiar sight for the back-to-back champions, even if it was different in every possible way.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
