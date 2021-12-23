 Skip to main content
Omicron less likely to put you in hospital; SCOTUS to take up vaccine mandates; plus more top stories
Omicron less likely to put you in hospital; SCOTUS to take up vaccine mandates; plus more top stories

Today is Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Record temperatures will usher in Christmas Eve across the Plains and push east with Santa's sleigh for Christmas Day. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Britain

A woman wears a face covering as she passes a Christmas lights, in London, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. 

Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say

Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version.

Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to evade vaccines. Sheer numbers of infections could still overwhelm hospitals.

Still, the new studies released Wednesday seem to bolster earlier research that suggests omicron may not be as harmful as the delta variant, said Manuel Ascano Jr., a Vanderbilt University biochemist who studies viruses.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Mandate

FILE - Light from the morning sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. 

High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to weigh challenges to two Biden administration policies covering vaccine requirements for millions of workers, policies that affect large employers and health care workers.

The high court's announcement Wednesday that it will hear arguments in the cases Jan. 7 comes amid rising coronavirus cases and is an extraordinarily fast timeline. The court had not been scheduled to hear cases again until Jan. 10.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled 2-1 on Friday that the vaccine or testing regime for workers at larger companies could take effect. The plan requires workers at larger companies to be vaccinated or wear face masks and get tested weekly. The requirement could affect some 84 million U.S. workers.

MORNING LISTEN

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration's vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, an announcement that comes amid rising coronavirus cases.

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in the death of Daunte Wright, prompting tears from the young Black man’s parents and a jubilant celebration by supporters outside the courthouse who chanted “Guilty, guilty, guilty!”

Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package
Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, along with progressive and moderate Democrats, appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party's signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Vatican Pope

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience as a child plays on the steps of the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 23

Today in history: Dec. 23

In 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia, and more …

