 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omicron may be peaking in US; Biden sends more COVID tests to schools; plus more morning headlines
0 Comments
alert

Omicron may be peaking in US; Biden sends more COVID tests to schools; plus more morning headlines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Temperatures rebound dramatically across New England,; however, more Arctic air is on the way. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Dec. 7, 2021. Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically. 

Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in Britain, US

Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically.

The reason: The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa.

“It’s going to come down as fast as it went up,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Biden

President Joe Biden talks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Washington. 

Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing for schools in a bid to keep them open amid the omicron surge.

The White House announced Wednesday that the administration is making a dedicated stream of 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests available to schools starting this month to ease supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools. That's on top of more than $10 billion devoted to school-based tests authorized in the COVID-19 relief law and about $130 billion earmarked in that law to keep kids in school.

***

During a Senate hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci called Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas a "moron" after a heated exchange.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, angrily accused a senator Tuesday of making false accusations that are leading to threats against him -- all to raise political cash.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has repeatedly said Fauci lies about the pandemic and in a hearing Tuesday also claimed that he tried to “take down” some scientists who disagreed with him.

Later in Tuesday’s hearing, Fauci lost his temper when Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, accused him of hiding financial disclosure forms required of public officials.

“You’re so misinformed that it’s extraordinary,” Fauci responded, saying those documents are publicly available upon request. As the exchange ended, Fauci could be heard muttering off-camera, “What a moron.”

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 12

Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in Britain, US
Health
AP

Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in Britain, US

  • By MARIA CHENG and CARLA K. JOHNSON, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically.

Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
Health
AP

Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open

  • By ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing for schools in a bid to keep them open amid the omicron surge.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'
Government & Politics
AP

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

  • By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, COLLEEN LONG and JEFF AMY - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Planners of Jan. 6 Trump rally subpoenaed by House panel
Government & Politics
AP

Planners of Jan. 6 Trump rally subpoenaed by House panel

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas on Tuesday to two Republican strategists and a Trump administration official regarding their involvement in the planning and preparation of one of the rallies that preceded the attack.

Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick to fill Florida US House seat
National
AP

Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick to fill Florida US House seat

  • By BRENDAN FARRINGTON - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Health care CEO Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was elected to fill the seat of late Democratic Florida U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings on Tuesday, boosting the Democrats’ slim majority in the House.

Large explosion outside Mogadishu airport, deaths reported

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital on Wednesday and an emergency …

Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'
Health
AP

Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, angrily accused a senator Tuesday of making false accusations that are leading to threats against him -- all to raise political cash.

Union, parents mull if Chicago teacher standoff was worth it
Health
AP

Union, parents mull if Chicago teacher standoff was worth it

  • By SOPHIA TAREEN and KATHLEEN FOODY - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools will expand COVID-19 testing and have standards to switch schools to remote learning under a hard-fought tentative deal approved by teachers' union leaders. But parents and some union members questioned whether the bitter fight over pandemic safety protocols that canceled five days in the nation’s third-largest school district was worth it.

Former Senate leader Harry Reid to lie in state at Capitol
Obituaries
AP

Former Senate leader Harry Reid to lie in state at Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Sen. Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol as colleagues and friends pay tribute to a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to the most powerful position in the U.S. Senate.

Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks to headline Bonnaroo music fest
Health
AP

Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks to headline Bonnaroo music fest

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — J. Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks will headline this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which is set to return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and weather.

Djokovic: Not isolating after COVID infection was 'error'
Health
AP

Djokovic: Not isolating after COVID infection was 'error'

  • By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic knew he'd tested positive for COVID-19 when he attended a newspaper interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month, saying Wednesday he made an “error of judgment" and should have immediately gone into isolation.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Senate Virus Outbreak

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Permafrost thaw threatens half of Arctic infrastructure

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Big temperature changes continue for the Northern Tier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News