'Out of control' fire closes in on Lake Tahoe; new mission in Afghanistan; Ida's aftermath
alert

'Out of control' fire closes in on Lake Tahoe; new mission in Afghanistan; Ida's aftermath

Tropical Depression Ida continues to bring heavy rain to much of the East, with over 80 million people from New York to Mississippi under a flash flood watch. Behind Ida, people are seeing very hot and humid conditions. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Western Wildfires

Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as a chair lift sits at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. 

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A ferocious wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe on Tuesday just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.

The popular vacation haven normally filled with tens of thousands of summer tourists emptied out Monday as the massive Caldor Fire rapidly expanded. Vehicles loaded with bikes and camping gear and hauling boats were in gridlock traffic, stalled in hazy, brown air that smelled like a campfire. Police and other emergency vehicles whizzed by.

“It's more out of control than I thought,” evacuee Glen Naasz said of the fire that by late Monday had been pushed by strong winds across California highways 50 and 89, burning mountain cabins as it swept down slopes into the Tahoe Basin.

***

APTOPIX Afghanistan

Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. 

As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the final five U.S. military transport aircraft lifted off out of Afghanistan, they left behind up to 200 Americans and thousands of desperate Afghans who couldn't get out and now must rely on the Taliban to allow their departure.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will continue to try to get Americans and Afghans out of the country, and will work with Afghanistan’s neighbors to secure their departure either over land or by charter flight once the Kabul airport reopens.

“We have no illusion that any of this will be easy, or rapid,” said Blinken, adding that the total number of Americans who are in Afghanistan and still want to leave may be closer to 100.

***

APTOPIX Severe Weather Hurricane Ida

People are evacuated from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. 

Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida faced a new danger as they began the massive task of clearing debris and repairing damage from the storm: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat.

Ida ravaged the region's power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Some areas outside New Orleans also suffered major flooding and structure damage.

***

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 31

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 31

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
National
AP

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation

  • By SAM METZ and JANIE HAR Associated Press/Report for America
  • Updated
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A ferocious wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe on Tuesday just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.

As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain
National
AP

As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain

  • By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the final five U.S. military transport aircraft lifted off out of Afghanistan, they left behind up to 200 Americans and thousands of desperate Afghans who couldn't get out and now must rely on the Taliban to allow their departure.

Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath
National
AP

Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath

  • BY REBECCA SANTANA and JAY REEVES Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana communities beginning the huge task of clearing debris and repairing the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida are facing the depressing prospect of weeks without electricity in the stifling, late-summer heat.

New Orleans levees pass Ida's test while some suburbs flood
National
AP

New Orleans levees pass Ida's test while some suburbs flood

  • By JANET MCCONNAUGHEY, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and JEFF AMY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The levees, floodwalls and floodgates that protect New Orleans held up against Hurricane Ida's fury, passing their toughest test since the federal government spent billions of dollars to upgrade a system that catastrophically failed when Hurricane Katrina struck 16 years ago.

House asks companies to save Jan. 6 phone, computer records
Government & Politics
AP

House asks companies to save Jan. 6 phone, computer records

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is asking social media and telecommunications companies to preserve phone or computer records for hundreds of people who were potentially involved with efforts to “challenge, delay or interfere” with the certification that day of President Joe Biden’s victory or otherwise try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Tropical Weather Atlantic

Galen Bell sits with his dog, Mason, after being rescued from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Aug. 31

Today in history: Aug. 31

In 2010, President Barack Obama ended the U.S. combat mission in Iraq, declaring no victory after seven years of bloodshed, and more events th…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

