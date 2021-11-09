Owl habitat cuts by Trump appointees used 'faulty' science

The logging industry says more thinning and management of protected forests is necessary to support timber jobs and prevent wildfires, which devastated 560 square miles (1,450 square kilometers) of spotted owl habitat last fall. Of that, about 300 square miles (777 square kilometers) is no longer considered viable for the birds.

Timber interests also say some of the land set aside under Tuesday's rule isn't actually spotted owl habitat or is broken up into parcels too small to support the owl. As such, the smaller habitat designation issued under Trump was "legally and scientifically valid," said Nick Smith, a spokesman for the American Forest Research Council. The group represents about 100 manufacturing and logging operations in five western U.S. states.

"The federal government cannot set aside critical habitat unless it is habitat for the species. That's the critical concern for us," he said.

The logging industry says the larger, non-native barred owl is a much greater threat than logging. Skipwith echoed that contention when she said the most effective way to preserve spotted owls was to control barred owl numbers.