Packers beat Cardinals 24-21 after Murray throws late INT

The Cardinals responded, but fell just short of the win. Murray finished with 274 yards passing and two interceptions.

“We didn’t play very well in the first half, I didn’t call a very good game, couldn’t get into a rhythm, took some negative plays,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "In the second half, guys responded and they’ve done that all year when we’ve struggled, to be able to come back and answer the bell.

“We just weren’t able to finish this time.”

WITHOUT WATT

The Cardinals were playing their first game without defensive end J.J. Watt, who reportedly needs shoulder surgery that could end his season.

Watt suffered the injury in last week's game against the Texans, though there was no indication that there was a problem after the game. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 16 tackles and one sack this season.

INJURIES

Packers: DE Kingsley Keke left the game in the third quarter with a concussion. ... RB Kylin Hill (knee) was carted off the field in the third quarter. ... TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) was hurt in the third quarter.