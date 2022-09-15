Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday

LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Buckingham Palace released details Thursday of the state funeral of the queen who died Sept. 8 at age 96 and private interment later Monday.
On Friday evening, King Charles III and his siblings will stand vigil at their mother's coffin for 15 minutes as it lies in state at the 900-year-old Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament. Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also stood vigil with the coffin when it lay in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh earlier this week.
After the state funeral, attended by some 2,000 guests, including visiting heads of state and other dignitaries, Elizabeth's coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace on a horse-drawn gun carriage with Charles and other royals walking behind.
The coffin will then be driven in the state hearse to Windsor for a committal service at St. George's Chapel near Windsor Castle, where the coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault and the sovereign's piper will play a lament, the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing and the congregation will sing "God Save The King."
Members of the royal family will then hold a private burial service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the queen will be interred with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
The Justice Department says it's willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master. The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.
French President Emmanuel Macron has turned his attention from Great Britain's new head of state to the new head of government on Saturday evening. He sent condolences to Prime Minister Liz Truss and said that ties between France and the United Kingdom have long roots in history. Macron said in a a tweet that in the future, “we shall strengthen them.” He added: “Our support for Ukraine, as well as food and energy security will be among our shared priorities.”
Twitter’s former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on Twitter’s payroll — and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well. These were some of the troubling revelations from Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert and Twitter whistleblower who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations against the company. Zatko, who was fired earlier this year, said Twitter's leadership is "misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors."
The Justice Department and Donald Trump’s legal team have proposed candidates to serve as an independent arbiter in the investigation into top-secret information found in an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home. Lawyers for Trump say the so-called special master should review all documents seized by the FBI, but the Justice Department says it does not believe the arbiter should be permitted to inspect classified records or to take into account potential claims of executive privilege. The Justice Department submitted the names of two retired judges, Barbara Jones and Thomas Griffith. The Trump team proposed one retired judge, Raymond Dearie, and prominent Florida lawyer Paul Huck Jr.
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, where it Lies in State on a Catafalque. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.