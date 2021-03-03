Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq base

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House warned that the U.S. may consider a military response to the rocket attack that hit an air base in western Iraq where American and coalition troops are housed. A U.S. contractor died after at least 10 rockets slammed into the base early Wednesday.

No one claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, the first since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested that last week's “calculated” U.S. airstrikes could be a model for a military response. Those strikes were in response to an attack on American forces in northern Iraq earlier in February.

“If we assess further response is warranted, we will take action again in a manner and time of our choosing,” Psaki said at Wednesday's briefing.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. contractor “suffered a cardiac episode while sheltering” from the attack and died shortly afterward. He said there were no service members injured and all are accounted for. British and Danish troops also are among those stationed at the base.