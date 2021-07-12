Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials; searing heat worsens in West; Bucks battle back

Today is Monday, July 12, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here's what you should know today: Pfizer will meet with U.S. officials today to discuss authorization of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; California, West broil and burn in relentless heat and drought; the Milwaukee Bucks dominated Game 3 to cut the Phoenix Suns' series lead to 2-1.
TOP STORIES
Pfizer to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster with US officials
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that "it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
The company said it was scheduled to have the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration and other officials Monday, days after Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months.
Pfizer’s Dr. Mikael Dolsten told The Associated Press last week that early data from the company’s booster study suggests people’s antibody levels jump five- to 10-fold after a third dose, compared to their second dose months earlier — evidence it believes supports the need for a booster.
California and other parts of the West broil and burn
Firefighters working in searing heat struggled to contain the largest wildfire in California this year while state power operators urged people to conserve energy after a huge wildfire in neighboring Oregon disrupted the flow of electricity from three major transmission lines.
A large swath of the West baked during the weekend in triple-digit temperatures that were expected to continue into the start of the work week. The California Independent System Operator that manages the state’s power grid issued a five-hour ”flex alert” starting at 4 p.m. Monday and asked consumers to “conserve as much electricity as possible" to avoid any outages.
California and other parts of the West are sinking deeper into drought and that has sent fire danger sky high in many areas. In Arizona, a small plane crashed Saturday during a survey of a wildfire in rural Mohave County, killing both crew members.
Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns' NBA Finals lead now 2-1
MILWAUKEE (AP) — When Giannis Antetokounmpo crashed to the court just two weeks ago with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, there was no guarantee he'd be back this season.
Maybe, he feared, he might even miss a year.
Antetokounmpo refused to stay down.
These Milwaukee Bucks just won't, either.
Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the NBA Finals' return to Milwaukee, and the Bucks pounded Phoenix 120-100 on Sunday night, cutting the Suns' lead to 2-1.
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida said Sunday they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks as a team of first responders from Israel departed the site.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host New York City's Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and law enforcement leaders from around the country to talk about reducing crime.
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — Swashbuckling billionaire Richard Branson hurtled into space aboard his own winged rocket ship Sunday, bringing astro-tourism a step closer to reality and beating out his exceedingly richer rival Jeff Bezos.
STUART, Fla. (AP) — More manatees have died already this year than in any other year in Florida's recorded history, primarily from starvation due to the loss of seagrass beds, state officials said.
Even with an option to watch “Black Widow” at home, audiences went to the movie theater in pandemic record numbers this weekend to catch the first Marvel movie released in two years.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Wimbledon final was locked up at a set apiece after nearly 2 1/2 hours, and Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title was at a critical juncture, when he faced two break points while thousands in the full-capacity crowd at Centre Court chanted his opponent's first name.
ROME (AP) — Thousands of fans packed Rome's sidewalks to wildly cheer Europe’s new soccer champions as Italy toured the city in an open-topped bus on Monday evening, crowning a day that saw them honored at the presidential palace and premier's office and cited by the Pope.
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kurt Busch asked for a final favor from Atlanta Motor Speedway's old, battered track.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale announced his choice of Geraldine Ferraro to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman…
In 1975, Tom Watson wins an 18-hole playoff by one stroke over Jack Newton to win the British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland. See m…
