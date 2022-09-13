Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands in London. Live coverage here

French President Emmanuel Macron has turned his attention from Great Britain's new head of state to the new head of government on Saturday evening. He sent condolences to Prime Minister Liz Truss and said that ties between France and the United Kingdom have long roots in history. Macron said in a a tweet that in the future, “we shall strengthen them.” He added: “Our support for Ukraine, as well as food and energy security will be among our shared priorities.”