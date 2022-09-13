 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands in London. Live coverage here

LONDON (AP) — A plane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II landed in London, where crowds have gathered along a route to Buckingham Palace.

The military C-17 Globemaster touched down Tuesday evening at RAF Northolt, an air force base in the west of the city, about an hour after it left Edinburgh in Scotland. U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and a military honor guard were among those awaiting the arrival of the coffin at the base.

The queen’s body is making a final journey from Balmoral Castle in northern Scotland, where the monarch died Thursday at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Britain Royals

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken to a hearse as it departs St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 to be flown by the Royal Air Force to RAF Northolt, then travel onward to Buckingham Palace, London, where it will lie at rest. (Jacob King/Pool photo via AP)

It will be driven past thousands of people who gathered in the rain along roadsides to pay their last respects. King Charles III and other members of the late queen’s close family will meet the coffin at Buckingham Palace.

