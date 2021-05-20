Polish journalist wins legal battle against US activist

The judge in the lower court argued that it was not defamatory to describe Tyrmand as part of Trump’s circle when he has written for Breitbart and been associated with other pro-Trump political actors. A panel of three judges at the appellate court upheld that ruling, though one of the three dissented.

The appellate court's judgment became final earlier this week after a deadline passed by which Tyrmand would have had to appeal higher to the country’s Supreme Court.

Tyrmand told The Associated Press that he decided to end his legal battle because he had “little faith” in getting a fair hearing if he continued, alleging that Polish courts are “politicized.”

“I have decided not to appeal to the Supreme Court because frankly after reading the ridiculousness of the appellate court ruling, my faith in the judiciary acting apolitically stands somewhere between low and none,” Tyrmand said in message sent Wednesday.

Piatek, who has written books that explore alleged links between people in the world of politics, business and the media with pro-Kremlin groups, welcomed the ruling.

"It's a victory of truth,” he told the AP on Thursday from Warsaw.