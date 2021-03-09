Puerto Rico debt-restructuring plan filed amid criticism

“Puerto Rico needs to leave this bankruptcy process behind in order to achieve the sustainable economic development to which we all aspire and eliminate the uncertainty inherent in this process, as well as the million-dollar restructuring expenses that the government has had to incur,” he said.

But Pierluisi noted the government will state in court that it does not wholly support the plan.

"My administration has been emphatic that this pension cut is not reasonable," he said.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico economist José Caraballo said the plan had positive and negative aspects and recommended that the governor negotiate with the board to protect pensions up to $2,000 and then impose a 10% cut on anything higher.

“You have to seek a little flexibility,” he said in a phone interview.

Caraballo said he supports the plan’s call to create a pension reserve trust, noting that pensions are currently paid by tax revenues. He also agrees that the amount of money bondholders would receive is to be contingent on the ups and downs of government revenue flows. However, he worries that creditors would be paid what he considers an excessive amount.