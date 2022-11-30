 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pulisic listed as day-to-day with pelvic injury at World Cup

From the This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 30 series
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic is listed as day to day after sustaining a pelvic injury during his team's 1-0 World Cup win against Iran that sent the Americans to the round of 16 of the tournament on Tuesday.

Pulisic scored the 38th-minute winning goal against Iran, but crashed into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand during the same play. The Chelsea striker was substituted at the start of the second half and taken to a hospital for tests.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Pulisic was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and returned to the team hotel.

A video posted later on social media by the U.S. team showed Pulisic celebrating with the rest of the squad as they arrived at the team hotel.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

