Today is Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 2
A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town has predicted six more weeks of winter during an annual Groundhog Day celebration. People gathered Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned the groundhog from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow — and they say he did. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early. The annual event in Punxsutawney originated from a German legend about a furry rodent. Meanwhile, New York City’s Staten Island Chuck made his prediction for an early spring during an event Thursday at the Staten Island Zoo.
A new poll shows that more U.S. adults disapprove than approve of the way President Joe Biden has handled the discovery of classified documents at his home and former office. Yet that seems to have had little impact on Biden's overall approval rating. The new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 41% of Americans say they approve of how Biden is handling his job as president. That's about the same as the 43% who said that in December. In the new poll, 77% of Democrats approve of how Biden is handling his job, while 91% of Republicans disapprove.
As tens of thousands remain without power in Texas on Thursday amid frigid temperatures and icy roads, the Northeast is bracing for a blast of bitterly cold air that could feel well below freezing.
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have met for more than an hour at the White House, aiming to avert a national debt limit crisis. There was no quick progress on related federal spending action, but the Republican leader called it a “good first meeting.” It was their first since the GOP leader took power in the House. Biden has refused to engage in brinkmanship over lifting the nation’s debt limit, warning against throwing the economy into chaos. But McCarthy was eager to launch negotiations over slashing federal spending as part of a broader deal.
Tyre Nichols’ family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and heartfelt tributes, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris both delivered impassioned speeches Wednesday calling on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. It's a broad package of police reforms that includes a national registry for police officers disciplined for misconduct, a ban on no-knock warrants and other measures. In the three weeks since his death, five officers have been fired and charged with murder, and their specialized unit was disbanded.
House Republicans are preparing to oust Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The vote Thursday to remove the Somali-born Muslim lawmaker comes over her past comments critical of Israel. It's an escalation of tensions in the new Congress after Democrats booted far-right GOP lawmakers from committees over their incendiary, violent remarks in the last session. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked quickly to solidify wavering Republican support for moving against Omar. Some GOP lawmakers had expressed reservations about taking such a dramatic step. The Minnesota Democrat has apologized for comments that she has said she came to understand were antisemitic.
Pope Francis is urging Congo’s young people to work for a peaceful and honest future. Francis received a raucous welcome on his last full day in Congo as he joined tens of thousands of young people at the Martyrs’ Stadium in the capital, Kinshasa. The crowd that pulsed in the stands on Thursday repeatedly interrupted the pope, cheering especially loudly when Francis denounced the “cancer of corruption.” The audience broke into a chant in the Lingala language directed at the country’s president, thundering that his mandate was over. The stadium event was aimed at encouraging a generation that has been particularly hard hit by Congo's chronic poverty, corruption and conflict.
Ukrainian officials say Russia is mustering its military might in the country's Luhansk region. Kyiv suspects the movements are preparation for an offensive in the eastern province as the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion approaches. The province's governor said the Kremlin’s forces were expelling residents near Russian-held parts of the front line so they can't provide information about troop deployments. Also Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government continued its crackdown on alleged corruption. A prominent lawmaker says the government dismissed several officials. Zelenskyy was elected in 2019 on an anti-corruption platform in a country long gripped by graft. The latest allegations come as Western allies are channeling billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is marking 100 days in office. That's more than twice the number of ill-fated predecessor Liz Truss. But the leader who calmed financial markets after Truss' disastrous economic plans now faces a host of challenges. They include double-digit inflation, strikes by public sector workers and ethics scandals in the governing Conservative Party. Sunak said this week that voters could “hold me to account" for "things that arise on my watch.” But analysts say it may be too late for the Tories to avoid defeat in the next national election because the Conservatives trail far behind the Labour Party in opinion polls. Sunak marks 100 days as prime minister on Thursday.
North Korea says it’s prepared to counter U.S. military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” as it warned that the expansion of the United States’ combined military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.” The statement Thursday by Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry was in response to comments by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. He said on a visit to Seoul this week that the United States would increase its deployment of advanced weapons to the Korean Peninsula as it strengthens training with South Korea. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said United States flew B-1B bombers and F-22 and F-35 fighter jets in an exercise with South Korean fighters on Wednesday.
Outgoing White House chief of staff Ron Klain burst into tears Wednesday as he talked about his boss, President Joe Biden, and his decades of work with him. The East Room was packed with White House staff, aides and Cabinet members there to send off Klain, a Biden loyalist who has worked for the president off and on for 36 years. Klain said, “This is the best job I’ve ever had” as the president beamed from the sidelines. Klain said Biden has been a leader, a teacher and a mentor, adding, “I learned everything I know about how to be a good father from Joe Biden.”
A former “Dances With Wolves” actor who faces at least five felonies for allegedly sexually abusing Indigenous girls is scheduled to face a judge. The possible charges against 46-year-old Nathan Chasing Horse include sex trafficking and sexual assault. Clark County prosecutors have not said when they will formally charge him or whether more charges will be filed. The hearing is Thursday. Las Vegas police arrested Chasing Horse this week following a monthslong investigation into alleged abuse authorities say spanned two decades and included physically and sexually assaulting Indigenous girls and women, taking underage wives and leading a cult. He is known for his role as a young Sioux tribe member in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1990, South African President F.W. de Klerk lifted a ban on the African National Congress and promised to free Nelson Mandela, and more eve…
Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb and Honus Wagner were among the first Baseball Hall of Fame class elected in 1936. Here are some more sports moments on this date:
***