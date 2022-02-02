 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Punxsutawney Phil makes prediction; Biden's new cancer 'moonshot'; Whoopi Goldberg suspended
alert

Punxsutawney Phil makes prediction; Biden's new cancer 'moonshot'; Whoopi Goldberg suspended

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

IT'S GROUNDHOG DAY

Meteorologist Sean Sublette talks with veteran meteorologist Joe Murgo about how the celebration has grown in Punxsutawney.

Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on Wednesday to perform his Groundhog Day duties.

Thousands of people gathered at Gobbler's Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil's “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he had seen his shadow. After Phil's prediction was announced, the crowd repeatedly chanted “six more weeks!”

According to folklore, spring would come early if he didn't see it.

TOP STORIES

Biden Cancer

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, on Oct. 19, 2016 in Boston, about the White House's cancer "moonshot" initiative. 

Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years

President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% — a new goal for the “moonshot” initiative against the disease that was announced in 2016 when he was vice president.

Biden has set a 25-year timeline for achieving that goal, part of his broader effort to end cancer as we know it, according to senior administration officials who previewed Wednesday's announcement on the condition of anonymity.

The issue is deeply personal for Biden: He lost his eldest son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015.

Whoopi Goldberg Holocaust

FILE - Whoopi Goldberg attends the world premiere of "Nobody's Fool" in New York on Oct. 28, 2018. 

ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks

NEW YORK (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg was suspended for two weeks Tuesday as co-host of “The View” because of what the head of ABC News called her “wrong and hurtful comments” about Jews and the Holocaust.

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement.

The suspension came a day after Goldberg's comment during a discussion on “The View” that race was not a factor in the Holocaust. Goldberg apologized hours later and again on Tuesday's morning episode, but the original remark drew condemnation from several prominent Jewish leaders.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Another power storm is set to drop significant rain, snow, and ice to much of the South and Midwest, with plans to impact the East Coast and Northeast in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 2

Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years

  • By JOSH BOAK - Associated Press
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% — a new goal for the “moonshot” initiative against the disease that was announced in 2016 when he was vice president.

New turning point? More countries easing COVID restrictions
New turning point? More countries easing COVID restrictions

  • By JAMEY KEATEN - Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) — Late-night disco partying. Elbow-to-elbow seating in movie theaters. Mask-free bearing of faces in public, especially in Europe and North America: Bit by bit, many countries that have been hard-hit by the coronavirus are opening up and easing their tough, and often unpopular, restrictive measures aimed to fight COVID-19 even as the omicron variant — deemed less severe — has caused cases to skyrocket.

Putin accuses US, allies of ignoring Russian security needs
Putin accuses US, allies of ignoring Russian security needs

  • By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and MATTHEW LEE - Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s top security demands but said Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine.

Trump attacks spur Congress to bolster electoral count law
Trump attacks spur Congress to bolster electoral count law

  • By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s relentless, false claims about the 2020 presidential election have sparked fresh urgency in Congress — and in both parties — for changing the Electoral Count Act to ensure no one can undo a future presidential election.

Asian Americans mark Lunar New Year amid ongoing hate crimes
Asian Americans mark Lunar New Year amid ongoing hate crimes

  • By TERRY TANG - Associated Press
For two years now, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the country have endured racist verbal, physical and sometimes deadly attacks fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US

  • By PAUL J. WEBER - Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle s…

UCLA classes to resume after lecturer arrested over threats
UCLA classes to resume after lecturer arrested over threats

  • By STEFANIE DAZIO and COLLEEN SLEVIN - Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Classes were scheduled to resume Wednesday at the University of California, Los Angeles after a former lecturer was arrested on suspicion of threatening violence against the school in online videos and an 800-page document sent via email.

ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg was suspended for two weeks Tuesday as co-host of “The View” because of what the head of ABC News called her “wrong and hurtful comments” about Jews and the Holocaust.

Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three teams on Tuesday over alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers, saying the league remains “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it.

Brady bids football adieu, thanks everyone — except Patriots
Brady bids football adieu, thanks everyone — except Patriots

  • By KYLE HIGHTOWER - AP Sports Writer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The greatness of Tom Brady’s NFL career can’t be exaggerated.

Olympic advisers at ease with COVID rate, see cases falling
Olympic advisers at ease with COVID rate, see cases falling

  • By GRAHAM DUNBAR - AP Sports Writer
BEIJING (AP) — With more than 30 new COVID-19 cases being detected daily ahead of the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Wednesday they aren't worried and expect numbers to drop within days.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Alabama Auburn Basketball

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) celebrates with fans after they Auburn defeated Alabama in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

