Punxsutawney Phil makes prediction; Biden's new cancer 'moonshot'; Whoopi Goldberg suspended

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

IT'S GROUNDHOG DAY

Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on Wednesday to perform his Groundhog Day duties.

Thousands of people gathered at Gobbler's Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil's “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he had seen his shadow. After Phil's prediction was announced, the crowd repeatedly chanted “six more weeks!”

According to folklore, spring would come early if he didn't see it.

TOP STORIES

Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years