Putin orders 'partial mobilization' of troops, Aaron Judge reaches 60th home run, and more trending news

Here's a look at the latest trending news for Sept. 21:

Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists Wednesday to bolster his forces in Ukraine, a deeply unpopular move that sparked rare protests across the country and led to almost 1,200 arrests.

The risky order follows humiliating setbacks for Putin’s troops nearly seven months after they invaded Ukraine. The first such call-up in Russia since World War II heightened tensions with Ukraine’s Western backers, who derided it as an act of weakness and desperation.

The move also sent some Russians scrambling to buy plane tickets to flee the country.

Read more about it here:

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge sent a sinker soaring into the left-field bleachers, another of his no-doubt drives, and circled the bases for the 60th time.

Modest throughout a march into history that now has him level with Babe Ruth, Judge then took a moment far more rare than one of his long balls — a curtain call.

“I really didn't want to do it, especially, we're losing, it's a solo shot,” he said, recalling how his leadoff homer in the ninth inning only cut the Yankees' deficit to three runs.

Eleven minutes later, Judge and the Yankees felt free to let loose.

Get the rest of the details here:

Fed rate hike

Intensifying its fight against high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaled more large rate hikes to come — an aggressive pace that will heighten the risk of an eventual recession.

The Fed's move boosted its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since early 2008.

The officials also forecast that they will further raise their benchmark rate to roughly 4.4% by year's end, a full percentage point higher than they had forecast as recently as June.

Read all about it here:

***

Get more of today's trending news here:

Dahmer Netflix

Jalen Hill

First day of fall