Q&A: Artist Beeple on selling NFT collage for a record $70M

The technology is simple enough that it can be used for many different things. And a lot of people are comparing it to the beginning of the Internet.

Q: How do you respond to concerns that the buyer Metakovan, who bought 20 of your other NFT artworks in an earlier sale and founded an NFT investment fund, was trying to pump up prices of his holdings?

A: Say somebody goes out and buys a painting for $5 million. So that person has $5 million invested in the career of that artist. If the next painting goes for way less, what does that say about the $5 million you’ve spent? It’s kind of how the art market works.

So I think a lot of people are trying to look for some crazy scheme or scam here. I personally don’t see it.

Q: What exactly did Metakovan buy?

A: The biggest thing he actually bought is a relationship with me to promote his purchase. He and I are very aligned. I want to see this artwork go up in value. He wants to see the artwork go up in value, which benefits me. So the idea that he bought nothing is kind of misleading.

(Beeple noted that he retains the copyright to “Everydays.”)