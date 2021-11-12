Qatar agrees to represent US interests in Afghanistan

“Given the Afghan situation, it isn't going to be an easy job," he said. "The situation in Afghanistan overall is a complicated situation. So definitely, there are a lot of complicated issues that need to be worked out and need to be settled.”

The U.S. has numerous protecting power arrangements in countries where it does not have a diplomatic presence. Those notably include Switzerland in Iran, Sweden in North Korea and the Czech Republic in Syria.

Qatar has been a key player in discussions between the Taliban and the United States for many years. It hosted months of U.S.-Taliban peace talks and has since been critical to the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan. Roughly half the people who have left the country have transited through Qatar.

On the evacuation of American citizens and U.S. green card holders from Afghanistan, Blinken said that all of those who had expressed interest in leaving and had proper documentation had been given the opportunity to depart.

“As of Nov. 10, all U.S. citizens who have requested assistance from the United States government to depart and who we’ve identified as being prepared to depart, having the necessary travel documents, have been offered an opportunity to do so,” he said.